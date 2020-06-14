https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-address-speculation-after-walking-down-west-point-ramp_3387851.html

Amid widespread speculation about walking down a ramp at West Point, New York, on Saturday, President Donald Trump responded on Sunday.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point commencement speech was very long and steep,” the president wrote on Twitter, “had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery.”

He added, “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

A video posted on the social media website showed the president gingerly walking down the ramp. It prompted speculation about his health.

President Donald Trump Arrives at the commencement ceremony for army cadets in West Point, N.Y., on June 13, 2020. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Trump turned 74 on Sunday, and he was the oldest person to ever assume the presidency.

During his West Point speech, the president congratulated cadets and recognized the contributions of the U.S. military to American society at large.

“This premier military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong and the bravest of the brave,” Trump said in his address on Saturday. “West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and great skill.”

President Donald Trump and U.S. Military Academy superintendent Darryl A. Williams salute graduating cadets during commencement ceremonies at Plain Parade Field at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on June 13, 2020. (John Minchillo-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. Military Academy cadets attend the 2020 graduation ceremony at West Point, N.Y., on June 13, 2020. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP)

“To the 1,107 cadets who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army ever to take the field of battle, I am here to offer America’s salute. Thank you for answering your nation’s call,” he continued.

Photos of the event showed the cadets adhering to social distancing guidelines, while some were seen wearing masks.

The White House earlier this month released the results of Trump’s annual physical, saying he “remains healthy.”

Trump physician Sean Conley confirmed that Trump also took anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc to prevent contracting the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

