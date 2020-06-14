https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502632-trump-defends-slow-walk-down-very-slippery-west-point-ramp

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book Police unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government Ernst challenger leads by three points in tight Iowa Senate race MORE in a late-night tweet on Saturday defended his slow walk down a “very slippery” ramp after giving the commencement address at West Point, which sparked attention on social media.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” he said.

“The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

Video posted to Twitter showed the president walking gingerly down the ramp.

“#TrumpIsUnwell” and “#TRUMPstroke” were among the hashtags trending on Twitter late Saturday and early Sunday.

Trump, who turned 74 on Sunday, congratulated cadets, recognized the contributions of the U.S. armed forces to American society, and touted his own administration’s efforts to execute a “colossal rebuilding” of the military and end an “era of endless wars” in his remarks at the U.S. Military Academy.

“This premier military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong and the bravest of the brave,” Trump said on Saturday. “West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline and great skill.”

“To the 1,107 cadets who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army ever to take the field of battle, I am here to offer America’s salute. Thank you for answering your nation’s call,” the president continued.

Graduates at the academy’s campus in upstate New York adhered to social distancing guidelines, underscoring the continued threat of the novel coronavirus throughout the United States. The cadets marched out in masks and removed them upon taking their seats.

Family and other guests were not permitted to attend the ceremony.

–This report was updated at 8:18 a.m.

