President TrumpDonald John TrumpMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book Police unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government Ernst challenger leads by three points in tight Iowa Senate race MORE and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenPolice unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government Can Trump break his 46 percent ceiling? Biden advisers starting to gather documents from potential VP picks: report MORE are in statistical dead heat in Arkansas, according to a new poll.

Trump has the support of 47 percent of likely Arkansas voters, according to a Talk Business and Politics-Hendrix College poll released Sunday.

The president leads Biden, who is supported by 45 percent of likely voters, by 2 points, which falls within the poll’s 3.3 percentage point margin of error.

Five percent of voters said they would support “another candidate” and 3 percent said they are “unsure” which candidate they would support, according to Talk Business.

The poll found Biden was leading among independent voters, 46 to 40 percent, according to the report.

In 2016, Trump won the state with 60 percent of the vote.

The poll was conducted June 9 and 10 and surveyed 869 statewide likely voters.

It follows recent polls showing Trump trailing Biden in key battleground states.

Fox News polls released earlier this month showed Biden leading Trump in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona — three states Trump won in 2016.

A poll released from the Republican firm Cygnal also showed Biden with a 3-point lead over Trump in Florida.

And a CNN poll released earlier this month found Biden with a 14-point lead over Trump nationally. The Trump campaign sent a cease and desist letter to CNN President Jeff Zucker demanding the network retract the survey. CNN’s General Counsel David Vigilante dismissed the campaign’s demand, calling it a “bad faith attempt by the campaign to threaten litigation to muzzle speech it does not want voters to read or hear.”

