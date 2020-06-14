http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3H3zf-KgdnY/502627-us-embassy-in-seoul-dons-black-lives-matter-banner-in-support-of-the

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, put up a “Black Lives Matter” banner in support of the movement spreading across America as protesters in dozens of U.S. cities demand an end to police brutality.

"The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change," the embassy tweeted.

The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society. pic.twitter.com/Y4Thr2MRdw — U.S. Embassy Seoul (@USEmbassySeoul) June 13, 2020

The movement, which regained momentum after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last week, has sparked demonstrations across the globe, including in South Korea.

Floyd’s death, the following protests, and law enforcement’s sometimes violent response to the nationwide demonstrations, particularly in Washington, D.C., has drawn international criticism.

In the U.S., activists have achieved several demands since Floyd’s May 25 death, including the banning of chokeholds by police in several major U.S. cities and a reduction in police department budgets.

