U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq early on March 27, 2020. (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP Photo)

CAIRO—Two Katyusha rockets fell in Iraq’s Taji base that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, with no casualties reported, the state news agency said on Saturday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran-backed militias have been suspected to be behind a number of similar rocket attacks in Baghdad in recent months as the new Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi commenced “strategic dialogue” with the United States about security and counterterrorism, economics and energy, political issues, and cultural relations.

