Blacks Lives Matter rioters violently mobbed a NYPD cruiser with police officers inside on Sunday evening.

The mob surrounded the police cruiser on Flathbush Avenue in Brooklyn and shattered the back window with a trash can.

The police officer turned the cruiser around in order to flee the scene.

As the cruiser turned around, the terrorists threw bricks and other projectiles aimed at the officers inside, shattering other windows.

WATCH:

NYC – Community Policing Dividend pays off big! This was tonight Flatbush Ave Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/DbALlCEyPV — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening to punish party goers in the Hamptons who violate social distancing orders.

The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws. Enforce the law or there will be state action. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

