https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/violent-blm-rioters-surround-nypd-cruiser-police-officers-inside-shatter-windows-trashcans-bricks-video/

Blacks Lives Matter rioters violently mobbed a NYPD cruiser with police officers inside on Sunday evening.

The mob surrounded the police cruiser on Flathbush Avenue in Brooklyn and shattered the back window with a trash can.

The police officer turned the cruiser around in order to flee the scene.

As the cruiser turned around, the terrorists threw bricks and other projectiles aimed at the officers inside, shattering other windows.

TRENDING: UPDATE — FULL BODYCAM VIDEO Reveals Atlanta Police Being Patient, Respectful with Rayshard Brooks (VIDEO)

WATCH:

Meanwhile New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening to punish party goers in the Hamptons who violate social distancing orders.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...