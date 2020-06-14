https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/serious-offense-viktor-shokin-us-come-conclusion-fired-sen-ron-johnson-reveals-looking-bidens-burisma-scandalvideo/

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the ongoing investigation of the historic Obama Spygate scandal.

Senator Johnson: What I thought was very interesting about Rod Rosenstein’s testimony it was an astonishingly lack of curiosity and management oversight regarding an investigation into the sitting president of the United States. I mean, think about, Maria. I look at Rod Rosenstein and I think either it was willful ignorance, complete managerial incompetence, or he simply wasn’t being truthful. I want to get to the bottom of who knew what and when did they know it.

Later in the interview Senator Johnson told Maria that Senate Republicans are still looking at the multi-million dollar Biden Burisma scandal.

Senator Johnson: But the big question I have is what was the serious offense of Viktor Shokin? Why did the US government come to the conclusion that he had to be fired and that resulted in a very serious threat on the part of Vice President Biden. It doesn’t make any sense and literally we’ve been trying to get from the State Department, we actually have an oversight letter that specifically to ask that question. Why did the US government require the firing of Viktor Shokin?

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

[embedded content]