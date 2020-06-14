https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/502699-woman-apologizes-after-confronting-neighbor-for-stenciling

A San Francisco woman has issued an apology after a video showed her confronting a Filipino man about a “Black Lives Matter” message he was writing in chalk on his own property.

Lisa Alexander, the founder of a skincare company, told The Associated Press that she wants to apologize personally after she was seen in video shot by James Juanillo demanding to know why he was writing the message and accusing him of not owning the property.

“This is not the way to do it. It’s private property,” Alexander can be seen saying in the video.

She can later be heard promising Juanillo that police will be called over the incident.

Lisa Alexander didn’t know this was actually James Juanillo’s OWN property ‍♂️ #TheSavageRoom #Savage pic.twitter.com/cCvakp4Stg — The Savage Room (@The_SavageRoom) June 14, 2020

Alexander told the AP in a statement that she “should have minded my own business.”

“There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home,” she told the news service.

“When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did,” Alexander added.

Juanillo said in his own statement to the news service that Alexander’s actions were racist but that he would be open to hearing her apology.

“For me this experience has left me feeling vindicated and validated. I imagine that she regrets those couple of minutes,” he told the AP. “Do I believe that her life should be destroyed over this? No. I just hope that she realizes that what she did was racist and she can improve from this incident.”

Video of the incident went viral over the weekend as protests against racism and police brutality have erupted in cities across America. Protesters in many cities have called for major reform to law enforcement following the deaths of several black Americans in encounters with police including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

