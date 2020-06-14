https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/not-journalist-brian-activist-wow-trump-senior-legal-advisor-destroys-cnns-brian-stelter-nasty-insult-video/

Brilliant and talented Senior Legal Advisor to the Trump Campaign, Jenna Ellis, joined CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday Morning on Reliable Sources.

Poor Brian was completely outmatched with the brilliant and talented Trump associate.

During their discussion Stelter complained about the term “fake news” and then got personal when he told Ellis that she would regret using “slurs” when her kids and grandkids see this one day.

What a jerk!

That’s when Jenna fired back: “Oh, now you’re going for the personal attacks. That’s when you know you’ve lost the debate… C’mon, that’s really low, Brian. You’re not trying to do your job. You’re not a journalist, Brian, you’re an activist!”

Ouch!

Jenna Ellis was exceptional.

Via 100% Fed Up:

CNN’s @BrianStelter complains about the term “Fake News” and tells @JennaEllisEsq that she will regret using “slurs” when her kids and grandkids see this one day. She fires back:

“You’re not a journalist Brian, you’re an activist.” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ao0qTrHnV0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 14, 2020

