Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told a group of angry far left “scientists” that he also is “deeply shaken and disgusted” with President Trump’s language.

The far left ‘scientists” want President Trump and anyone who thinks like him to be banned off of the social media platform.

Again, these angry leftists are labeled “scientists.”

They want to silence anyone who does not agree with their thinking.

You have to chuckle that they claim to be “scientists.”

Gee, where have we seen this before?

Of course, Zuckerberg and Facebook have been silencing, censoring and eliminating conservative voices since 2016.

Business Insider reported:

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have responded to criticism over Facebook’s moderation policies, saying they are “deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s divisive and incendiary rhetoric” on the platform. Zuckerberg and Chan were responding to a letter sent out by more than 140 scientists who receive funding through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. In the letter, the scientists argue that Facebook’s policies are “directly antithetical” to the philanthropic company’s mission statement and that the “spread of deliberate misinformation and divisive language” on the platform goes against what the initiative stands for. “The spread of news that is not vetted for factual accuracy leads to confusion and a mistrust of experts,” the scientists said. “Like many, we were disconcerted to see that Facebook has not followed their own policies in regards to President Trump, who has used the Facebook platform to spread both misinformation and incendiary statements,” they added. They specifically cited President Donald Trump’s May 29 Facebook post in which he said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” something the scientists said was “a clear statement of inciting violence.” In contrast, Trump posted the same statement to Twitter, which put it behind a content warning that it was glorifying violence. Dozens of Facebook employees walked out in protest of Trump’s posts and called out the social-media company for not taking action against the incendiary statements. In the letter written by Chan and Zuckerberg, which was shared to Twitter by the Recode reporter Teddy Schleifer, the billionaires say that while Trump’s comments were unsettling, Facebook operated independently from the philanthropic organization and followed its own policies on moderating the platform.

