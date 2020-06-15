https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ABC-interview-John-Bolton-book/2020/06/15/id/972262

Just two days before former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine goes on sale, he will sit down with ABC News for an exclusive interview.

ABC’s global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will speak with Bolton during a prime-time special that will air on Sunday.

“Bolton will provide a first-hand account of crucial moments including private meetings in the Oval Office, the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki and the president’s historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,” ABC said in a statement. “For the first time publicly, Bolton will also present his account of the July 25, 2019 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss why he didn’t testify during the president’s impeachment trial.”

It will be Bolton’s first interview since he finished “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” that outlines the relationship between Trump and Ukraine.

The book will be released by publisher Simon & Schuster on June 23.

Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019.

The president has criticized Bolton’s reported allegations, claiming his former aide is making them only “to sell a book.”

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book,” Trump tweeted in late January.

The Trump administration is reportedly trying to take legal action to block the book from being published, according to sources familiar with the subject.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

