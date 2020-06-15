https://www.dailywire.com/news/almost-1-million-people-request-tickets-for-president-trumps-rally-in-tulsa-campaign-manager-says

While some Democrats complain that President Trump is being “selfish” by holding a campaign this week, MAGA supporters are all in.

“Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

The flood has been on since the rally was announced last week. By Sunday, more than 800,000 Trump fans had requested tickets for the president’s rally on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Just passed 800,000 tickets,” campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Sunday. “Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x. Saturday is going to be amazing!”

So many people have signed up for tickets that Parscale tweeted the campaign was looking to add a second event to accommodate the masses dying to see the president.

Trump hasn’t held a political rally since March 2, first because of the pandemic and later because of racial strife in dozens of cities across the U.S. after George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Democrats are full of faux outrage over Trump’s decision to begin holding campaign rallies — even though Election Day is just 141 days from today.

“The president’s plan to hold mass rallies in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said on Thursday.

But on Monday, Demings, a Florida Democrat rising up as a possible choice as Joe Biden’s running mate, attended a massive “Healing and Hope” rally, where thousands of people were gathered. She told her Twitter followers she was there “to speak with our community as America grieves.”

Trump complained on Monday that Democrats are deploying “COVID shame” against him.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no COVID problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat-run cities, is trying to COVID Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Other top Democrats cheered on “Black Lives Matter” crowds across the U.S., with many attending rallies in honor of Floyd.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a socialist from Vermont who failed a second time to win the Democratic presidential nomination, wrote Monday on Twitter: “Congratulations to all who are out on the streets today peacefully protesting. Together, we will end police brutality. Together, we will defeat Trump. Together, we will fight for a government based on justice and compassion, not greed and lies.”

But by Thursday, Sanders was singing a different tune, singling out Trump and the Republicans’ decision to hold its nominating convention in Florida.

“Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida,” Sanders said. “No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with. Trump’s a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated.”

Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida. No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with. Trump’s a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 11, 2020

Demings, too, whined about Trump’s plans to travel to Florida. “Unfortunately, Florida is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19 cases. I urge you to do everything you can to protect yourself and your neighbors. Wear a mask. Limit gatherings,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, Florida is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19 cases. I urge you to do everything you can to protect yourself and your neighbors. Wear a mask. Limit gatherings. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 11, 2020

The president plans a slew of re-election campaign rallies, mostly in swing states, starting Saturday. After Oklahoma, Trump will then hold rallies in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona, the dates of which have not yet been released. Three of those are considered swing states, although political pollsters say Texas still looks like a red state, at least for 2020.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

