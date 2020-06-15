http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/i7esdcrPBv0/and-now-for-something-completely-different-my-quarantine-video-diary.php

Folk have been asking how I have passed the Great Hunkering, and I thought a two-minute highlight reel was in order. Partly this is inspired by some smart aleck out there who asked recently on one of our fora whether I ever grill anything other than steaks. Oh you silly man! Behold, and see:

[embedded content]

I did, however, have a serious culinary catastrophe over the weekend. My oven decided to go all HAL9000 on me, lock the oven door, and run the temp up to meltdown-level heat, and before I could emulate Dave Bowman and pull the circuit breaker to shut it down, it did this to my popovers:

Now I know what you’re thinking. It was the first thing I thought of too:

[embedded content]

P.S. For the record, my popovers usually come out more like this:

