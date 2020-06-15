https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/least-7-minneapolis-police-officers-resign-7-process-resigning/

Leftists rioted and looted over 270 businesses in Minneapolis in the last three weeks following the death of George Floyd during an arrest in the city last month.

The Minneapolis City Council voted to replace the police department last week with a “community-led public safety system.”

The Minneapolis police have been abused by city officials and violent protesters.

So it should come as no surprise that seven police officers have resigned and several more are in the process of leaving.

NTD reported:

At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated. Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct station during the protests. Demonstrators set the building on fire after officers left. Protesters also have hurled bricks and insults at officers, numerous officers and protesters have been injured and the state has launched a civil rights investigation into the department.

