https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502873-atlanta-police-department-says-8-officers-have-resigned-since-june-1

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said on Monday that 8 of its officers have resigned since the June 1, contradicting the Atlanta Police Foundation’s (APF) assertion that 19 had resigned in less than two weeks.

The department told local station Fox 5 in a statement on Monday that “there has been a claim circulating that 19 Atlanta Police Department officers resigned over the weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have checked with the source of that claim and they are planning to issue a retraction of that statement because it is not correct and was not verified by APD. The information we have is that eight officers have resigned since June 1. Our personnel data indicates that we have had anywhere from two to six officers resign per month in 2020,” the office continued.

The statement came shortly after the APF told the station that 19 officers had resigned in the past two weeks amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality following the police killings of George Floyd and other African Americans.

“We are now going into the third consecutive week of unabated protests in which officers have worked 12-hour shifts seven days per week. As you can imagine, their stress levels are exacerbated by physical and emotional exhaustion,” the foundation told the station.

“We are grateful for the sacrifices they are making every day and will continue to support them while accelerating the programs under the Atlanta Police Foundation’s mission in order to address police reform and other issues the protests and their aftermath have illuminated,” the group added.

The report comes after the recent resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields following the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Shields’ resignation on Saturday and said the police chief stepped down “so that the city may move forward with urgency in rebuilding the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities” following Brooks’ death.

Asked about police morale at a press conference on Monday, Bottoms, who also announced she would be signing a number of measures intended to reform police use of force, acknowledged that “the morale is bad right now.”

“My understanding is that it’s really bad it’s understandably so,” she continued, adding: “It’s bad across the country because of what’s happening across the country and the scrutiny and focus and a lot of the anger and frustration that’s directed at our police department, and I don’t think Atlanta is any different.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

