Ben Carson, President Trump’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, says those protesting during the national anthem at various events need to make clear what their protesting.

“A lot of people are under the impression that they’re kneeling because they don’t respect our national anthem or they don’t respect the flag or what it stands for,” Carson said during an interview on Monday.

“And in fact, I don’t think that’s the reason that most of them are kneeling. I think most of them are kneeling because you know, they want to protest some brutality in the police forces. They need to make that very clear.”

During his appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show, he continued, “And of course, now that that has been brought to national attention, I’m not sure if it needs to continue.”

Fox News reported he said he would work with the president and, “He’ll get there.”

President Trump, in fact, has voiced his opposition to such anthem protests since they were begun several years ago, by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Carson was asked about the president being upset over the stunts that give the appearance of disrespecting the anthem.

Carson said, “Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately. And I think we just continue to work with him. He’ll get there.”

Fox reported as recently as this weekend the president disliked those protests. His comments came when U.S. Soccer officials dropped a rule requiring players to stand for the anthem.

Fox reported the NFL was heading down the same road, with a statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell that encouraged players to “speak out and peacefully protest.” NASCAR did much the same.

Trump’s comments weren’t exactly noncommittal. In fact, he re-posted a social media statement from Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

That statement said, “I’d rather the U.S. not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the national anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised.”

Activists have resurrected the anthem dispute, which Kaepernick launched four years ago when he was with the San Francisco team. He’s been out of the NFL now for several years.

Carson said the nation simply is not “systemically racist.”

“I’ve seen systemic racism growing up. I mean, we are so much better than that now. Do we still have racist people? Of course. You know, you’re always going to have people who think superficially and don’t think deeply. But you know, that doesn’t mean that the whole system is corrupted and needs to be changed,” the secretary added.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said some NFL players – and even coaches – have been boasting about the “green light to kneel during the anthem.”

He questioned those who claim it’s all about something other than the flag.

“If that’s the case, then why are you kneeling? If it’s not about the flag, then why are you kneeling during the anthem when the flag is flying? Why not kneel when the ref blows a call against a black player?” he questioned.

“Why not kneel at some other strategic point, stop the game, shut it down? Really. Why kneel during the anthem and during the honoring of the flag if it’s not about that? I know. I’m stirring it up here. But this is a logical question that I have about this. They’re all out there saying, ‘It ain’t about the flag — and if you think it’s about the flag, you just don’t get it.'”

He pointed out there are some players and teams who kneel after the game.

“They go to the 50-yard line and they form a circle. You know why they kneel? ‘Because they’re praying.’ Religious players from both teams, both sides, go to midfield at the end of a game and kneel, and it’s crystal clear what they’re doing. Nobody is offended. (Well, you know, other than the atheists.) Nobody’s offended. Nobody raises a beef about it. Nobody thinks it’s any kind of a protest.”

He said, “Symbols mean things. How many people associate a police department with a flag? I never did. I mean, I see the flag all the time. I never once thought, ‘Wow. I better honor the police department when I saw the flag.'”

