(STUDY FINDS) — ORANGE, Calif. — The novel coronavirus is among the top health concerns for most, if not all of society in 2020. Its effects and implications extend far beyond just physical health, though. COVID-19 has changed virtually all aspects of life for Americans. An extensive new survey reveals how the pandemic is influencing Americans’ mental health, relationships, and encounters with discrimination or prejudice.

Put together by Chapman University, the survey includes 4,149 adults living in the United States and was conducted at the end of April.

Some of the survey’s findings were fairly predictable. For example, 89% of Americans are staying home more often than usual. Moreover, 61% feel more stressed, 60% more anxious, and 45% are more depressed or hopeless. Many Americans have also seen their healthy habits take a big hit during the pandemic. For example, 37% say they’re eating more because of all that stress, and 41% are eating more junk food specifically. Another 35% admit they aren’t exercising as much as they did in 2019.

