Tens of Thousands of ‘black trans lives matter’ protesters gathered outside of the Brooklyn museum on Sunday.

The protesters were shoulder-to-shoulder and not practicing social distancing.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the massive protest by welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community (Borough Park, Brooklyn).

Yes. This is actually happening now! Bill de Blasio is Welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community, (Borough Park, Brooklyn) So your child shouldn’t try to break in. While Hundreds of thousands of people gathered yesterday at Brooklyn Museum.#deBlasioMustGo pic.twitter.com/Q02ew5O5nZ — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo is threatening restaurant/bar owners, police officers and party goers in Manhattan and the Hamptons who were violating the Communist ‘social distancing’ orders.

This is pure Marxism.

The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws. Enforce the law or there will be state action. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

