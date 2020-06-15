https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/bill-de-blasio-responds-massive-black-trans-lives-matter-protest-brooklyn-welding-gates-shut-biggest-park-jewish-community-video/

Tens of Thousands of ‘black trans lives matter’ protesters gathered outside of the Brooklyn museum on Sunday.

The protesters were shoulder-to-shoulder and not practicing social distancing.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the massive protest by welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community (Borough Park, Brooklyn).

TRENDING: Oh Brother… Stacey Abrams: “A Man Was Murdered Because He Was Asleep in a Drive-Through” (VIDEO)

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo is threatening restaurant/bar owners, police officers and party goers in Manhattan and the Hamptons who were violating the Communist ‘social distancing’ orders.

This is pure Marxism.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...