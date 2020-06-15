https://www.theblaze.com/news/harvard-professor-defund-police-black-deaths

Roland Fryer, a Harvard professor, told The College Fix that defunding the police will cost the black community more lives.

What are the details?

In a recent interview, Fryer said that defunding the police “could cost thousands of black lives.”

“[It] is not a solution,” he insisted. “I think the streets are talking and we should listen. People are frustrated.”

While Fryer agreed that there is a massive racial disparity when it comes to education, life expectancy, and more, defunding the police is not the correct move.

The outlet pointed to Fryer’s latest research — largely considered “controversial” by mainstream media standards — which says that black suspects are far less likely to be shot by police than white suspects.

Instead of defunding the police, Fryer suggested making policing safer and more consistent.

Options include an increase of community policing, “because officers can make more accurate distinctions between people when they have more frequent, non-confrontational interactions with the same population over time.”

Further, Fryer added, “Federal funds for police departments should be tied to their collection of data on lower-level uses of force.” In order to do that, Fryer suggested that police departments should “focus on culture, training, and correct incentives,” according to the Fix.

“Finally,” the outlet reported, “[police] departments need to discern how to identify ineffective police officers without altering the behavior of effective ones.”

What else?

In 2016, Fryer made headlines for his study on “Pattern-or-Practice,” from which he determined that there is largely no racial bias in officer-involved shootings.

According to the outlet, “‘Pattern-or-Practice’ investigations are used by federal and state governments to mitigate unconstitutional police activity including, but not limited to, excessive force and racial bias.”

In May, Fryer resurfaced his previous study and expounded on it in a Manhattan Institute video.

Fryer, during the discussion, said that the media — which refused to “grapple with the data” — was resistant to publishing his findings.

You can read more about the details of Fryer’s 2016 research here.

