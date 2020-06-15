https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-protester-oluwatoyin-salau-found-dead-in-tallahassee-after-going-missing_3388990.html

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that protester and Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau was found dead after going missing for more than a week.

The department said that both Salau, who went missing on June 6, and 75-year-old Victoria Sims were the victims of a double homicide, according to WCTV and WTXL.

A suspect in the case, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., was arrested, said Tallahassee police. Other details about his arrest are not clear.

Family members of Salau aso confirmed to USA Today that she died.

Police said at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday that investigators arrived on Monday Road to investigate a missing person case. They found two bodies in the area.

Aaron Glee Jr. (Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

Salau, 19, had written on Twitter about being sexually assaulted, saying she then called the police after the incident. Salau then didn’t respond on Twitter after people asked if she was safe and hasn’t written on Twitter since.

Following news of her death, a number of people remembered her on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace, Oluwatoyin Salau. I’m sorry that your life was so painful in your last days on earth. You were trying to change America for Black lives. Thank you. We need #JusticeForToyin,” one person wrote.

Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe. — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Sims, who worked as an AARP volunteer, was well-known for her involvement in local Democrat Party politics.

“AARP Florida deeply regrets the death of Vicki Sims, a long-time AARP volunteer. We understand that the Tallahassee Police Department is pursuing an investigation into her death. Few details are available at this time. Vicki is survived by two daughters, Brenda and June, and several grandchildren. She was a member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church. She retired several years ago from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs,” AARP said on Sunday, according to WCTV.

Other details about Sims’ or Salau’s case were not immediately provided.

