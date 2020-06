https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/black-man-suspected-killing-female-black-lives-activist/

(USA TODAY) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old protester who begged for justice in the wake of Black lives lost, has died.

Police and her family confirmed the death Monday morning.

Salau was found dead Saturday night after she went missing more than a week ago, on June 6, family members told the Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA TODAY Network.

