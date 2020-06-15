https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-woman-absolutely-obliterates-woke-white-liberal-streets-seattle-biden-vs-trump-video/

A black woman absolutely obliterated a woke white liberal Karen in the streets of Seattle on Biden vs. Trump.

“If I had to pick between [Trump] and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden,” the black woman said.

The black woman continued to school the woke white liberal on the history of the racist Democrat party.

“[The Democrats] hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in. These are the same people who built the KKK,” she said.

The white liberal just stood there in silence and the black woman continued, “The Republican party is the party of blacks.”

WATCH:

THIS IS A MUST WATCH “If I had to pick between him and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden.” The Democrats never cared about black people, they care about the black vote and that’s all. pic.twitter.com/CEAzKz2a4Q — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 15, 2020

