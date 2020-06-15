https://www.theepochtimes.com/border-patrol-agent-found-dead-on-trail-near-new-mexico_3389672.html

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was found dead on a trail near a remote area of New Mexico while he was on duty on June 11, according to a statement issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to the statement, border patrol agents with the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station on Thursday reported losing communications with agent Johan Mordan, who was working in the remote boot heel area of New Mexico.

Following the cut in communication, the authorities at the Border Patrol ordered a search for Mordan, and within minutes of the search, they found him lying on a trail.

According to the statement, Mordan was unresponsive when the other border patrol agents found him. Agents then performed CPR and called for backup via air support.

“Agents worked exhaustedly to save him, unfortunately, BPA Mordan could not be revived,” the statement reads. “All proper notifications and investigative protocols have been initiated.”

It is unclear how and why Mordan died. An autopsy will be conducted later to determine his cause of death, according to the statement.

Mark Morgan, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner, confirmed the death of Mordan on his Twitter. In a tweet, offered his condolences to the late border patrol agent.

“It is great sadness that we mourn the loss of Border Patrol Agent Johan Mordan of El Paso Sector. He served his country and community with honor. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the entire Border Patrol community during this time,” Morgan wrote.

The El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chavez also offered her own condolences to Mordan on Twitter: “Today, the entire #ElPaso Sector mourns the loss of one of our Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Station who died while on duty last night. Our thoughts & prayers are with family, friends, and the men & women who served with him.”

“We will forever honor your sacrifice Johan—We Will Never Forget,” Chavez wrote in another tweet.

According to KVIA.com, Mordan was the second Border Patrol agent to have died while on duty in the boot heel area of New Mexico in 2020. Back in January, a 48-year-old Border Patrol agent by the name of Alfredo Nino was also found unresponsive at a remote area in New Mexico.

According to KTSM, Nino was being stationed to work at the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station.

Authorities said it was unclear what contributed to Nino’s death, according to the news outlet.

