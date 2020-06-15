Leftist activists are petitioning to have the Emancipation Memorial removed in Boston which features former Republican President Abraham Lincoln and a newly freed slave who is rising from his knees while holding a broken chain.

“A petition to remove the statue was spearheaded by an African American man from Boston named Tory Bullock who says he’s been seeing the statue since he was a kid,” WCVB-TV Boston reported. “Bullock says his petition has more than 7,000 signatures and the attention of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who Bullock posted is willing to talk about removing it.”