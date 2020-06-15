https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-major-cell-phone-service-across-us-massive-ddos-attack/

external hack attack are coming from all around the US for the T-Mobile outage. Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint users are also reporting issues today as well but the biggest impact to service seems to be with T-Mobile and Metro PCS so far. We need to stop depending on China pic.twitter.com/ss2ej3kyQH — Agustin Pardo (@AgustinPardo15) June 15, 2020

Apparently, T-Mobile’s network is down and it’s affecting calls from Verizon and AT&T too.

– T-Mobile confirmed a major outage

– AT&T and Verizon say their networks are fine

– Sprint hasn’t responded

– There is no evidence of any cyberattack on the US telecommunications giants

– Anonymous tweeted about a huge cyberattack on the U.S. currently going on.. it’s bullshit pic.twitter.com/ndtyEA6uIp — Mohammad Alawadi (@iamalawadi) June 15, 2020

This DDoS attack is serious. It has taken down Instagram, Facebook, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Twitch…. 2020 is something else. pic.twitter.com/ztU59XMWu3 — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) June 15, 2020

Verizon and AT&T say their networks are operating.

“AT&T tells The Verge that its network is ‘operating normally’ and Verizon says its network is ‘performing well’”https://t.co/fZ3qBmDZAY — Steve Lookner (@lookner) June 15, 2020

