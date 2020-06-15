https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-york-police-department-eliminating-anti-crime-unit

The New York Police Department announced on Monday that it is disbanding its anti-crime unit, which is a group of 600 officers who wear plainclothes to blend into the community in an effort to fight crime.

The NYPD says it will disband its anti-crime unit, reassigning 600 plainclothes officers to other units pic.twitter.com/2dKndHv5ep — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

