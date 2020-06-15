https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-nypd-officers-hospitalized-after-consuming-drinks-with-toxic-substance-at-a-shake-shack-reports-say

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of the City of New York, the largest police union representing police officers of the New York Police Department, said late on Monday that at least one officer had consumed a beverage that they believe contained bleach.

“I am writing to alert you to yet another serious safety issue. This evening, several MOS [member of service] assigned to a protest detail in lower Manhattan took a meal at the Shake Shack location on Broadway and Fulton Street,” PBA said in a statement. “At some point during their meal period, the MOS discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages. The contamination was not discovered until the MOS had already ingested a portion of their beverages. They are currently at the hospital receiving treatment and are expected to recover.”

“All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination. Whenever possible, take meal in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period,” the statement continued. “When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. As always, look out for each other and remember our primary mission: everyone goes home EOT.”

