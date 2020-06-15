https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-shooting-new-mexico-protest-statue-video/

A shooting took place at a protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico Monday evening as armed protesters and armed counter-protesters with the New Mexico Civil Guard militia group gathered at a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate that protesters wanted removed. Four shots were heard as the protesters tried to take down the statue. Video shows at least one person wounded. A reporter on the scene observed no police presence before the shooting. Details will be added:

Video clips posted to Twitter by KOB4 reporter Megan Abundis:

More via New York Times reporter Simon Romero:

Before the shooting:

One protester was armed with a large knife:

