A shooting took place at a protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico Monday evening as armed protesters and armed counter-protesters with the New Mexico Civil Guard militia group gathered at a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate that protesters wanted removed. Four shots were heard as the protesters tried to take down the statue. Video shows at least one person wounded. A reporter on the scene observed no police presence before the shooting. Details will be added:

Video clips posted to Twitter by KOB4 reporter Megan Abundis:

At the end you can hear 4 gunshots. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/PzhTPQsnP6 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

Someone’s been shot. Multiple people calling 911. Chaos. pic.twitter.com/jxNjIvYJuf — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

New Mexico civil guard members and one other man being arrested. All weapons being taken from them. Still no ambulance here. Police are here. Unclear who fired shots pic.twitter.com/HBe5SVjs2r — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

You can see the Armed men surround a man in a blue shirt. Very unclear who shot @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/mPsz7gjmDz — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

Man in blue shirt is who protestors claim fired the gun. pic.twitter.com/L7APCwNi9p — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

More via New York Times reporter Simon Romero:

Very tense scene in Albuquerque right now. Shots fired, a guy on the ground. Militia members still w/ rifles pic.twitter.com/IYhBr9egFB — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

The man wounded at the Albuquerque protest being taken to ambulance. Militia members taken into custody. Police attempting to clear the area. Still very tense pic.twitter.com/IcQQp2SgvL — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

Militia member being taken into custody by ABQ police. Officers in riot gear detained others in the same group as well pic.twitter.com/hAYZuAJSpT — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

Before the shooting:

One protester was armed with a large knife:

Woman with knife at Statue Onate’s neck. This protest is much different than any other in ABQ lately. No helicopter. No police. pic.twitter.com/ZCgGthIDmM — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

We’re at a protest near Tiguex Park. (See info last pic) everything seemed to be peaceful until members of the New Mexico Civil Guard came out armed and spoke with protestors. pic.twitter.com/rVP6WcST0f — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 15, 2020

