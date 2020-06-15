https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-three-new-york-police-detectives-poisoned-shake-shack-manhattan/

Three New York City police detectives were poisoned tonight at a Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan.

The left is killing our police officers.

🚨URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE🚨

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

The detectives believe bleach was put in their drinks!

BREAKING: Three #NYPD Officers may have been poisoned tonight after purchasing beverages at the Shake Shack on Broadway in Manhattan. A major investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/XDrKmSLycf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 16, 2020

Pix11 reported:

The officers were hospitalized after drinking the beverages from a Shake Shack near Broadway and Fulton on Monday and are expected to recover, PBA President Pat Lynch said. “All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination,” Lynch said. “Whenever possible, take meals in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period.” The substance in the drinks is believed to be bleach, Lynch said. The Detectives’ Endowment Association tweeted that the officers were “intentionally poisoned.”

