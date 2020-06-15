https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/caught-video-white-girl-seen-lighting-fire-wendys-restaurant-atlanta-blm-protest/

Body camera footage from Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosan were released by the Atlanta Police Department on Saturday.

The footage clearly shows Atlanta police officers behaving respectfully and doing everything they were supposed to do.

According to reports Rayshard Brooks fell asleep in a Wendy’s parking lot on Friday night.

When the police arrived Rayshard failed a breathalyzer test. Then when police attempted to arrest Brooks he became violent.

Brooks was caught on camera wrestling with police and resisting arrest.

He was shot dead after he took the officer’s taser gun and fled down the street and fired the taser at police.

On Saturday night protesters torched the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta following Rayshard’s death.

One video that went viral online shows a white girl and ally of Black Lives Matter torching the Wendy’s

The white girl is seen pouring lighter fluid inside the restaurant.

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

The Wendy’s restaurant was completely destroyed by the leftist protesters that night.

