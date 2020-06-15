https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/city-allows-use-parking-lots-church/

(PIPESTONE COUNTY STAR) — Pipestone City Council members voted during their June 1 meeting to allow organizations to rent the parking lot at the Hiawatha Lodge and Harmon Park in two-hour increments for a fee of $100.

The action followed a request from Cornerstone Free Church to use the parking lot at Hiawatha Lodge and Harmon Park to conduct church services on Sunday mornings. The church also requested permission to use an outlet to operate a minimal amount of electronics.

Cornerstone typically meets in the high school and due to the ongoing construction there and the closure of school buildings to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has not been possible and is not likely to be possible for most of the summer.

