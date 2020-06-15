http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ZXN9XR6SjrI/

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard isn’t happy head coach Mike Gundy wore a One America News (OAN) shirt, and he’s now boycotting the program.

The Cowboys star tweeted in response to a photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt, “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

What an absolute joke of a tweet from Hubbard. While OAN might not be the most popular news outlet on the planet, the idea of boycotting a program over a shirt is so stupid.

OAN is a news network. It’s not a terrorist organization. What the hell is Hubbard talking about, and where does he get off thinking he has the right to criticize Gundy’s shirt choice?

Hubbard is a college football player with a large platform. You’d think you’d focus on putting that to good use, and not boycotting his team over a shirt choice.

Again, OAN is a news network! What is Hubbard talking about? Would he boycott over a CNN or MSNBC shirt? It makes literally no sense.

He’s pretty much saying he’s going to boycott the program because Gundy leans conservative. How is that helpful or useful at all?

Grow up, Hubbard. We’re in a time in America where important things matter more than ever. The shirt choice of a college football coach isn’t one of them.