Amid the growing “defund the police” movement fueled by the charge of “systemic racism,” 117 conservative leaders signed an open letter sent Monday to President Trump, his Cabinet, members of Congress and every governor affirming that “before we can have healing, we must have law and order.”

“Without law, there can be no justice, and there can be no peace or prosperity. The rule of law exists not to control the people, but to empower them; not to impose the will of the State on the people, but to guarantee to all law-abiding citizens an orderly and peaceful framework in which they can exercise their rights,” the letter states.

Among the signatories are former Reagan Attorney General Ed Meese, seven black leaders and four former members of Congress.

The leaders reject the “systemic racism” claim regularly heard in the wake of the universally condemned actions by Minneapolis police in the death of George Floyd.

“We all agree that we can continue to better our police departments, along with every area of our government, but we reject the radical notion that law enforcement, or this great nation, is inherently and systemically racist or beyond repair,” they write. “We reject the radical notion that defunding police departments will increase public safety. But we support the notion of individual responsibility and freedom. We support those who insist that individuals who betray the public trust be held accountable.”

Among the black leaders who signed the letter is former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who said in a recent WND interview that defunding police is yet another proposal from the left based on a false narrative that will only make life worse for blacks in America.

“The biggest losers in all this will be poor black people in crime-ridden ghettos. The police are the only thing standing between them and violent criminal predators,” said Clarke. “You’d have to loathe black people to do that to them.”

Others who signed the letter include former Republican Sen. Jim DeMint and retired Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin. The other black leaders are former Republican Rep. Allen B. West, former Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell, Bishop E.W. Jackson Sr., UrbanCure president and columnist Star Parker, New Journey PAC founder James Golden (aka Rush Limbaugh producer “Bo Snerdley”) and Carol M. Swain, retired professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University.

Sowing division

The larger problem, the conservative leaders say, is that the radical left is trying to “politicize those rare abuses to sow division, to undermine and destabilize the United States, and to use the coordinated chaos they create to force their agenda on unsuspecting Americans.”

“These are elements of the long-term, well-organized, well-funded strategy of the Marxists who seek to destroy the American way of life, fundamentally transform our system of government and silence, threaten or censor any who speak out for traditional values,” the leaders write.

They point out that the Minneapolis mayor and its city council are Democrats, as well as the district’s congresswoman, both senators, the Minnesota attorney general and the governor.

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California has admitted the left wants to “push the envelope as far as [it] can because we have a moment now.”

The leaders warn: “Make no mistake: What the Left is actually after is the destruction of the American way of life, a life built on the rule of law and individual freedom. They are after control by the State, and seek to destabilize the country to get there.”

Toward that end, the conservative figures write, the left is exploiting the plight of “vulnerable communities” while ignoring the fact that “vulnerable communities are the ones most impacted by violent crime and the ones that most need good, well-trained, well-funded law enforcement officers.”

They cite statistics showing that the “race of a violent crime suspect has no effect on the likelihood that they will be fatally shot by a police officer during a confrontation.”

Amid the effort to “defund police,” the left has enlisted both establishment and social media “to demonize traditional American values, they have taken over the education system to instill their propaganda, and they amplify anti-American sentiment through Hollywood celebrities and large corporations.”

The conservative leaders argue the American public agrees with their view of law and order.

A recent Morning Consult poll found 71% of registered voters support the use of the National Guard to supplement local police forces dealing with riots and protests. Just 18% oppose such use. Likewise, 58% of registered voters support the use of the military to supplement local police forces, while 30% are opposed.

“In short, as Americans,” the conservative leaders conclude, “we reject the insurrectionists’ attempts to destroy and destabilize our great Nation, and we support the selfless law enforcement, brave public leaders, and ordinary Americans who are willing to stand against them.”

