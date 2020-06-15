https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/covid-19-may-trigger-new-form-diabetes-researchers-warn/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic is inflicting a devastating toll on people of all backgrounds, but it’s been especially dangerous for patients with pre-existing health problems. A group of medical experts now says COVID-19 may actually create more cases of one particular condition — diabetes.

A letter, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reveals that a new registry has been created to track diabetes patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The letter is signed by 17 medical experts who say evidence shows the coronavirus not only makes diabetes worse, but may cause people to develop the disorder.

Researchers with the CoviDiab Registry report having diabetes increases the risk of severe COVID-19 complications and death. Between 20 and 30 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were also found to have diabetes.

