New York City officials are busy tracing those infected with COVID-19 and everyone they’ve come in contact with, but they have been ordered not to ask residents if they attended Black Lives Matter protests.

Avery Cohen, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, told the website THE CITY that if people can volunteer such information, but “no person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest.”

De Blasio in in the process of hiring 1,000 people to map all the intersections in which a person testing positive for COVID-19 could have potentially infected others.

A slew of Democrats whined when Americans protested draconian lockdowns, but they are totally behind people rioting and looting in the days after George Floyd died on Memorial Day in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

De Blasio says the two instances are not the same, saying at a June 2 press conference that “400 years of American racism… is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.”

Earlier this month, the city council’s health committee chairman, Mark Levine, tweeted, “Let’s be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protestors. Blame racism.”

On Monday, Rep. Val Demings, a Florida Democrat rising up in the Joe Biden veepstakes, attended a massive “Healing and Hope” rally, where people were packed in like sardines. She told her Twitter followers she was there “to speak with our community as America grieves.”

But on Thursday, after President Trump announced he will return to the campaign trail, she said: “The president’s plan to hold mass rallies in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a socialist from Vermont who failed a second time to win the Democratic presidential nomination, wrote Monday on Twitter: “Congratulations to all who are out on the streets today peacefully protesting. Together, we will end police brutality. Together, we will defeat Trump. Together, we will fight for a government based on justice and compassion, not greed and lies.”

But by Thursday, Sanders was singing a different tune, singling out Trump and the Republicans’ decision to hold its nominating convention in Florida.

“Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida,” Sanders said. “No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with. Trump’s a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose disastrous policies killed thousands in his state, also applauded protesters as they smashed through New York City, looting store and clashing with police trying to maintain order.

Cuomo said he “stands” with those defying stay-at-home orders to protest: “Nobody is sanctioning the arson, and the thuggery and the burglaries, but the protesters and the anger and the fear and the frustration? Yes. Yes, and the demand is for justice.”

Weeks before that, as millions across the state were losing their jobs, Cuomo told protesters demanding the state reopen: “You have no right to jeopardize my health … and my children’s health and your children’s health.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened in March to turn off utilities for any business that reopened, saying he wanted to punish “irresponsible and selfish” behavior.

Then he turned around and supported the protests.

“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard — and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” he said.

