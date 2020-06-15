https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dallas-fed-chair-sparks-market-crash-fear-mongering-second-wave-covid-19-mask-wearing-video/

Why do these Federal Reserve officials keep crashing the Trump economy?

Whose side are they on? Are they with the American people or are they with the globalists?

We all know the answer to this.

On Sunday Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Federal Reserve President, joined Face the Nation to discuss the future of the US economy.

During his segment Kaplan started lecturing on masks and a second wave to the coronavirus.

Kaplan is not a doctor and was sharing his own uneducated opinion on the virus.

On Monday the US stock market is down by nearly 600 points off of Kaplan’s comments.

Via Varney and Co.

