https://www.dailywire.com/news/deer-injures-3-protesters-during-black-lives-matter-march-in-new-jersey

An elderly woman was sent to the hospital and two others were injured when a deer slammed into protesters participating in a Black Lives Matter march in New Jersey.

The South Brunswick Police Department tweeted Friday that the South Brunswick March for Justice “drew hundreds of people to the rally and march,” during which “3 people were injured when a deer ran from the high school property into the marchers.”

“Officers working the event immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived,” the SBPD added.

In another tweet, the SBPD reported that a “69 year old woman received a serious head injury and was take to an area hospital. She was in intensive care late Friday night,” while “Two others were treated on scene.”

The New York Post reported that the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Friday along County Route 533 “as part of the town’s “March for Justice” in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death, with a police escort leading the demonstrators.”

On Sunday, the police department said the elderly woman who was sent to the hospital had “improved.”

“We continue to pray for her complete recovery,” the police added.

In addition to the three who were injured by the deer, Fox 5 NY reported that two more people “were treated for heat-related issues at the march and rally.”

The march and rally was one of dozens of gatherings that have sprung up across the United States in response to the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. Floyd was in police custody when police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd repeatedly told officers he couldn’t breathe and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Though Chauvin was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder (later upgraded to 2nd-degree) and manslaughter within five days of Floyd’s death, protests and riots spread across America. Thousands have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, but the protests quickly turned from peaceful to violent in just about every major city where they began. Looting has occurred in multiple cities, while cars and businesses were set on fire. Police have been attacked with projectiles and weapons. A few officers have even been killed, including retired police Captain David Dorn, 77, who was murdered while trying to defend his friend’s pawn shop from looters. In California, Federal Protective Service officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, was also killed.

Though the mainstream media continues to claim the protests are “mostly peaceful,” footage shows otherwise. Many of the rioters and their media and Democrat supporters have urged cities to “defund the police,” a move that is being considered in many areas, including Minneapolis, where Floyd died. Celebrities have also joined in on calling to defund or abolish the police.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

