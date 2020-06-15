https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-closes-100-higher-fed-sparks-big-comeback-massive-losses/

(CNBC) — Stocks jumped on Monday, recovering from earlier losses, as the Federal Reserve announced further measures to support the market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 157 points higher, or 0.6%, The S&P 500 gained 0.8% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Apple led the gains, rising more than 1% each. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America gained at least 0.8%.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

