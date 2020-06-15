https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/ebay-executives-sent-bloody-pig-mask-intimidate-critics-feds-allege/

(CNBC) — Federal prosecutors charged six former eBay employees with cyberstalking, alleging the defendants attempted to “stifle” a couple who published an online newsletter about e-commerce companies.

“Among other things, several of the defendants ordered anonymous and disturbing deliveries to the victims’ home, including a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask, a funeral wreath, a book on surviving the loss of a spouse, and pornography – the last of these addressed to the newsletter’s publisher but sent to his neighbors’ homes,” the Department of Justice said Monday.

Defendants also posted on Craigslist that the couple were swingers and were looking for sexual partners, according to the Justice Department’s criminal complaint.

