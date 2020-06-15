http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vVqoPrJobLg/pilbara-meteor-stunned-fifo-workers-watch-as-eerie-green-fireball-soars-through-sky-c-1102008

Mine workers in WA’s Pilbara region were left staring skywards in disbelief as a massive green fireball streaked through the sky in the early hours of Monday morning.

For dozens of workers grinding out their long night shift, this cosmic spectacle was certainly a highlight.

A spectacular light show in the north of WA has stunned everyone who saw it and left experts grappling for answers.

The meteor was spotted at 12.46am on Monday.

Shooting through the sky, giving off an intense green glow, it illuminated the clouds as it went.

The green light burned so bright and lasted so long that several workers were able to pull out their phones and capture what they were seeing.

“It’s aliens!” one bemused witness can be heard exclaiming in footage posted to Twitter.

The footage has experts excited.

They say this wasn’t space junk – rather it was either a meteorite hurtling towards the earth or a ‘grazing fireball’, which is a very bright meteor that enters earth’s atmosphere before being shot back out to space.

They’ve been known to reach speeds of 40,000 kph.

Renae Sayers from the Space Science and Technology Centre told 7NEWS the green glow suggests it was made largely of iron.

Karratha Police managed to capture the extraordinary moment, posting vision to Twitter after spotting the phenomenon while out on burglary patrol.

