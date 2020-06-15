https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-lawyer-torched-nypd-vehicle-riots-intern-soros-funded-anti-israel-group/

Attorneys Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested for tossing Molotov cocktails at a police vehicle during the recent leftist rioting in New York City. We previously provided 98% confirmation that it was Urooj Rahman behind the mask throwing the destructive cocktail.





Colinford Mattis works as a Corporate Associate at Pryor Cashman LLP | He’s a Problem Solver by Nature and a Lawyer by Training.

On Friday the two Brooklyn-based lawyers facing federal charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into a NYPD cruiser during the riots were back in federal custody after an appeals court reversed the bail decision.

According to Legal Insurrection the two domestic terrorists were ordered back to jail.

They are a danger to the public.

Attorneys Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman charged in Molotov cocktail attack on @NYPDnews are now back in federal custody after the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed bail decision by the District Court. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 5, 2020

According to the Department of Justice, they are facing possible life sentences.

From the DOJ website:

Two Brooklyn Residents and a Greene County Resident Indicted in Connection with Molotov Cocktail Attacks on NYPD Vehicles Two indictments were returned yesterday in federal court in Central Islip, New York, charging Samantha Shader, and co-defendants Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman in connection with their alleged attempts to use improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” to damage and destroy New York City Police Department vehicles during protests this past month. The seven-count indictments each charge the defendants with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device.

Now according to Jihad Watch one of the lawyers Urooj Rahman was an intern for a Soros-funded anti-Israel group.

Via Breitbart and Jihad Watch:

One of the two lawyers accused of trying to torch an NYPD cruiser during protests that engulfed Brooklyn over the weekend spent a summer in the West Bank as a fellow and intern with radical Palestinian activist organizations… …Rahman was captured in a photo obtained by the New York Daily News wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh on her face and holding a makeshift Molotov cocktail. The keffiyeh, a chequered black and white scarf, has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism. Rahman is a graduate from Fordham University law school. In 2014, she did a summer fellowship internship program at the Israel based Mada Al-Carmel’s Arab Center for Applied Social Research in a partnership program with Palestine Works. The Mada Al-Carmel center is heavily financed by George Soros through his Open Society Foundations. NGO Monitor lists some of the radical organization’s political advocacy. The center co-authored the “Haifa Declaration” which calls for a “change in the definition of the State of Israel from a Jewish state” and accuses Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust “at the expense of the Palestinian people.”

