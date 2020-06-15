https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/freedom-watch-wants-no-law-painted-d-c-street/

Lawyer Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and now the president of Freedom Watch, says he wants a slogan painted on the streets of Washington, D.C., or “we will have to clarify the law once again by filing suit.”

His selected slogan is “Because there is no law,” and he wants in it the newly public forum the D.C. mayor created when she had a Black Lives Matter slogan painted on a city street.

“D.C. and other cities like New York now having thrown open a new limited public forum, allowing protesters to not only express their message ‘in the streets’ but now literally on the streets,” he wrote in a letter to city officials with his request.

“Therefore, we have an equal right to participate in public messaging in the same manner, particularly as it is currently a highly effective manner of being heard.”

TRENDING: Failed Dem for president now seeking Senate gets blasted for ethics violations

It was only days earlier that the group Klayman founded, Judicial Watch, said it had a right to have a slogan on the streets. Its request is for “Because no one is above the law.”

Klayman’s letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Karl Racine said the mayor had approved having “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police” painted on streets.

“Both messages claim to be expressive activity within the meaning of the free speech aspects of the First Amendment,” he said.

Then he noticed Judicial Watch’s request.

“I request cooperation with our constitutional right to have a similar expressive message ‘Because there is no law’ painted similary on Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 13th Street, in front of our office, in exactly the same manner, size of lettering, and lettering font as used to paint the previously message ‘Black Lives Matter’ on 16th Street NW,” he said.

“Things have certainly changed when free speech now involves blocking traffic on public streets and painting messages on the streets. While current forms of communicating messages have changed, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., can confirm hat once a government opens up a forum for the expression of political or other messages, the government cannot discriminate on the basis of the message.”

He said an original objective for Judicial Watch was to monitor behavior in the judiciary.

“Things have gotten far worse,” he said, calling the slogan a warning message that needs to be sent.

He said the painting could be done when “traffic is typically light.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

