Most adults in the United States still say they’re proud to be Americans, but the pride level has reached its lowest point in two decades, according to a Gallup Poll conducted while Americans are facing challenges from the coronavirus and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The poll still shows that 42% of adults say they’re “extremely proud,” and 21% say they’re “very proud,” but the numbers are the lowest since Gallup’s first poll measuring pride numbers in 2001.

Gallup’s numbers were reported from the same May 28-June 4 poll that showed President Donald Trump’s approval level is at 39%. Results were based on telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,034 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

It also found:

15% of Americans say they are “moderately proud.”

12% are “only a little proud.”

9% are “not at all proud.”

20% say they are satisfied with how things are going in the United States.

Meanwhile, numbers are also dropping among Republicans, who have historically been more likely than Democrats and independents to express extreme pride:

67% of Republicans say they are “extremely proud,” down from 76% in 2019.

24% of Democrats say the same, up from 22% in 2019.

41% of independents agree, the same percentage as in 2019.

Democrats’ pride has fallen off dramatically since Trump became president in 2017, with a record 54-point gap in 2019. The gap is narrower this year by 43 points because of the decline in Republican pride.

Extreme pride is also down among all major subgroups, falling below 50% for white people for the first time since the poll began and to 24% among nonwhite people.

Gallup reports that the percentage of Americans who express extreme pride has been dropping over the past 20 years, with the exception of polls in 2002-2004, after the 9/11 attacks, when between 65% and 70% were extremely proud.

