Have you noticed how many district attorneys across the country have been dropping charges against rioters even though they destroyed property, endangered lives, and injured police officers? It’s almost like there’s something deeper going on — or like someone with a nefarious goal is pulling strings.

On the latest “Glenn TV” special, Glenn Beck exposed how organized Marxist revolutionaries have hijacked the George Floyd protests for a darker agenda, and how Antifa has learned everything they need to know about destroying this state power from them. He revealed their connections, who is funding them, and the strategies they’re using to do everything they can to dismantle our country.

Watch the short video clip below to hear Glenn break down the details:

