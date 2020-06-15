https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/gowdy-strzok-likely-durhams-sights/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former Rep. Trey Gowdy said fired FBI agent Peter Strzok may very likely be a target of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s inquiry into the Russia investigation.

After Attorney General William Barr told Fox News last week “some” of the people his handpicked federal prosecutor is scrutinizing would be familiar to the public, Gowdy surmised Strzok was one of them.

“Keep in mind. Peter Strzok, that I think is now a household name, has his fingerprints on every aspect of this,” Gowdy said on Fox News on Wednesday.

