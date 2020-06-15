https://www.dailywire.com/news/harry-potter-stars-emma-watson-rupert-grint-defy-j-k-rowling-trans-women-are-women-trans-men-are-men

Four major stars of the “Harry Potter” franchise have defied author J.K. Rowling’s argument that transgender ideology “erases” the “lived reality” of women.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, actor Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley, declared that biological men can be women and biological women can be men.

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men,” said Grint. “We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

In a post on Twitter, actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, said that trans people deserve to live their lives without having their identities constantly questioned.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” tweeted Watson.

Rowling stirred another wave of the controversy last weekend when she essentially said that the concept of transgenderism erases the struggles of women across the world.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling tweeted, as reported by Fox News. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she continued.

Following her post, Rowling faced a severe social media backlash, prompting “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe and “Fantastic Beasts” star Eddie Redmayne to publicly declare their support for trans people.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” Radcliffe said in an essay published on The Trevor Project.

Speaking with Variety, Eddie Redmayne, who played a transgender character in “The Danish Girl,” said he firmly disagrees with Rowling’s stance.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” Redmayne said. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments.”

As criticism mounted, Rowling penned an essay about her experiences as a woman, arguing that the concept of men becoming women erases womanhood entirely.

“It isn’t enough for women to be trans allies,” she wrote. “Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves. But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head. ‘Woman’ is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive.”

