Hollywood celebrities, from Ellen DeGeneres to Cynthia Nixon, celebrated the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on Monday stating that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects LGBT individuals from employment discrimination.

“This is just incredible news! A bright spot in a dark time,” tweeted actress Mandy Moore.

“HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!! Happy Pride Everybody — the Supreme Court has decided LGBTQ people can sue for workplace bias,” tweeted “Sex & The City” star Cynthia Nixon.

“Today the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which banned employee discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, also protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination!” tweeted model Karlie Kloss.

“This is astonishing and very welcome news. It’s a game changer,” tweeted “Star Trek” actor and activist George Takei.

Comedienne Ellen DeGeneres declared the moment “historic.”

Despite being appointed by President Donald Trump and being hailed by conservatives as an originalist, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion in the case.

“An employer who fired an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result,” he added, “But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.”

Since the ruling became public, gay rights advocates have hailed it as the biggest landmark decision since Obergerfell legalized same-sex marriage.

“The Supreme Court’s clarification that it’s unlawful to fire people because they’re LGBTQ is the result of decades of advocates fighting for our rights,” said James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender & HIV Project. “The court has caught up to the majority of our country, which already knows that discriminating against LGBTQ people is both unfair and against the law.”

“The decision gives us hope that as a country we can unite for the common good and continue the fight for LGBTQ acceptance,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, as reported by NBC News.

Gerald Bostock, a plaintiff in the case who lost his county job in Georgia after joining a gay softball team, said he hoped the decision delivers some light to America during these dark times.

“In this this time of uncertainty, and certainly some dark days with a civil unrest going on around us, my hope is that this this brings a little bit of sunshine to these dark days, because what it tells me is there is hope,” Bostock said told NBC’s Katy Tur. “I had faith in the system and I had faith that the justices would do the right thing. And I think this is just one step in laying the groundwork, though, because it underscores given everything going on in our country today that we still have more work to do.”

