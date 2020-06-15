https://www.dailywire.com/news/hollywood-tough-guy-targets-cruz-cruz-has-a-suggestion-for-him

On Sunday, after Hollywood actor/leftist/Trump-hater Ron Perlman had segued from an argument with Florida GOP congressman Matt Gaetz to swerving and attacking Ohio GOP congressman Jim Jordan, posting a picture of Jordan and writing, “You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a good friend of Jordan’s, fired back with relish, tweeting, “You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen.”

The exchange started with Perlman targeting Gaetz and President Trump, tweeting, “US Soccer team called and you guessed it … said they couldn’t give any less of a f*** about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz.”

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

Perlman’s tweet came in response to Gaetz stating he was drafting legislation to get U.S. Soccer to reverse their decision to repeal Policy 604-1, which had previously required players to stand for the national anthem. Gaetz tweeted, “I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised.”

Gaetz responded to Perlman’s tweet: “This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA”

This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA https://t.co/mKUFz4y5ru — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

Perlman suddenly swerved to Jordan: “PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking.”

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Cruz then entered the fray, mocking Perlman: “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman, avoiding the issue, segued to, “Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man?”

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Then he added, without accepting the challenge, “I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say f*** him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Cruz laughed, “I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?”

I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure? https://t.co/giLnJjZNKr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman has shown his tough-guy side before, as when he boasted about how he treated Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as well as his well-known disdain for President Trump, tweeting, “Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC.”

Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 25, 2018

Social media responded by noting that Perlman had done nothing to brag about, with this response, among others:

