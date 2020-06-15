https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Hong-Kong-protests-emigration/2020/06/15/id/972227

Hong Kong families afraid of China’s communist reign are preparing to flee their homes, The Washington Post reports.

Families in fear of losing their political freedoms are trying to find ways to establish a new home elsewhere, the newspaper reports.

Hong Kong was supposed to enjoy autonomy and political freedom from Beijing until 2047. But as Beijing has threatened to change the deal, people have been applying to get out of Hong Kong.

Applications for police certificates, which are required in order to emigrate, spiked nearly 80% to about 21,000 in late 2019 from the year before, the newspaper reports. The requests to move were put in even before a new security law was proposed, which allows China’s state security agencies to operate in Hong Kong. China is trying to clamp down on any foreign interference in the city.

“This is not a happy thing,” Law, who plans to move with his family to Taiwan, told the newspaper. “It isn’t like we will have a farewell party to celebrate. I feel a bit ashamed, like I’ve betrayed the protesters.”

Protesters in fear of persecution already have started to move to other countries. Others are making plans to pack their bags on one way trips.

One family told the newspaper they plan to move to Vancouver. The decision came after the national security law was proposed. The wife told The Washington Post that the law “has changed everything, we now realize that each and every one of us can be the target.”

“There’s no hope for any reconciliation,” she said. “Even if we love our city so much, the reality is that our government hates us.”

She said she is fearful for her husband who is a Canadian and British citizen. He was arrested in September for participating in a protest and denied legal access for hours, she said.

She said her father moved to Hong Kong for a better life away from China’s Communist Party. Now, she said she is leaving Hong Kong for the same reason her father had to move, to escape from China’s reign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

