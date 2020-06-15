https://www.theblaze.com/news/howard-stern-refuses-apologize-blackface

Shock jock Howard Stern said that Donald Trump Jr. is at least partially responsible for social media’s anger about his wearing of blackface and using the N-word during his career.

Stern came under fire over the weekend when old clips and photos of him wearing blackface re-emerged and sparked outrage on the internet.

What are the details?

On Monday, Stern said that he changed his life and learned from his previous mistakes, which included wearing blackface in the ’80s and ’90s.

On one such occasion, Stern was reportedly mocking actor Ted Danson, who once dressed up in blackface to perform at a Friars Club roast in the ’90s.

“The big headline is this, and this is my fear in all of this,” he said during his Sirius XM radio show on Monday. “I was able to change my approach, and able to change my life, and you know, how I communicated. You know, if I had to do it over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson — a white guy in blackface doing, you know — yeah, I was lampooning him, saying, ‘Hey, f***, I’m going to shine a light on this,’ but would I go about this the same way now? Probably not.”

“Not probably,” he qualified. “Wouldn’t.”

He said that he was likely “insane” when he was wearing blackface, but he was able to recover, apparently, through therapy.

“I’m not apologizing,” he insisted.

Stern, instead, said that the Trump family — especially Trump Jr. — is at fault for poking a hornet’s nest, explaining that if the president’s son hadn’t retweeted a viral video of Stern, it might not be relevant news today.

“They leak TV shows that have been on TV to the press,” Stern complained.

“Dude, if you’re the president of the United States and you want to worry about me, go ahead. … If you solve the pandemic, then we can go and review all my old shows.”

Stern added that it “f***ing distresses [him]” that Trump Jr. and the president “won’t go into psychotherapy and change.”

“Attacking me during the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter is absolutely f***ing crazy, concentrating on me,” he said. “You want to concentrate on me and bully me, and expose me, with all the TV shows that I’ve done? They’re all out there. There’s nothing new here.”

He concluded, “I assume Donald [Trump] is putting [his son] up to this.”

Despite his thoughts on the first family, Stern’s expansive history of using racial epithets and wearing minstrel-like black makeup speaks for itself.

